IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.98

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 1384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $577.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.