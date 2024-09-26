abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.17

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 281421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

