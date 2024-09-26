Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.19

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 42471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

