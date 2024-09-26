Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.71

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 3767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 61,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.