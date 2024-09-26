Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.52

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 10698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXH. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 529,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

