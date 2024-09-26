Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $327.03

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $327.03 and last traded at $325.88, with a volume of 127232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $313.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Cummins Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

