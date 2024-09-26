Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $297.00

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $297.00 and last traded at $295.79, with a volume of 63266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APD. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,063.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,378 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 5,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,233,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.