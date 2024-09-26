Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.93

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.93 and last traded at $92.68, with a volume of 2779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

