First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.11

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $60.10, with a volume of 65863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

