First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.11

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $60.10, with a volume of 65863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
