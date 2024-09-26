iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.73

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.73 and last traded at $118.69, with a volume of 78416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

