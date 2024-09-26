Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.84

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 13151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,935,000 after acquiring an additional 76,711 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 614,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

