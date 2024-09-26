First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.90

Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 35931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 299,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,378,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 172,069 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

