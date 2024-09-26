Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.58

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 95454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

