Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.50

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.50 and last traded at $103.50, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.