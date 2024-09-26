iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $77.13 and last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 103458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $639.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.