iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $77.13 and last traded at $76.97, with a volume of 103458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $639.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, DDFG Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

