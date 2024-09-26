Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $259.86

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $259.86 and last traded at $259.36, with a volume of 866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.82 and a 200-day moving average of $243.06.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

