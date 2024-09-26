Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $253.70

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $253.70 and last traded at $253.27, with a volume of 882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.92.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.92 and a 200 day moving average of $237.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 152,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,988 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

