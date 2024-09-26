Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.34

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 5890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cadeler A/S will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trium Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 129.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, Price Jennifer C. acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

