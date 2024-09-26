Armistice Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,506,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CKPT. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 38,672 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

