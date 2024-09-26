Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 277,002 shares during the quarter. Lazard makes up about 2.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lazard worth $230,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $47,063,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -143.29 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at $77,836,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares in the company, valued at $77,836,857.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $99,969.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,727,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,403,427.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,604 shares of company stock worth $19,873,736 over the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

