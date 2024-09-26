Ariel Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,292,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 533,361 shares during the period. Core Laboratories accounts for about 2.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Core Laboratories worth $208,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CLB opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.37. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Core Laboratories

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

