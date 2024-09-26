Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,103,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 302,779 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises approximately 2.2% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 2.64% of Gentex worth $205,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 93,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Trading Down 2.0 %

GNTX opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex purchased 3,152,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

