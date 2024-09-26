The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,805 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group makes up 2.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $198,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,122,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,441,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,747,271 shares of company stock worth $64,316,868. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

