Ariel Investments LLC Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,158 shares during the period. First American Financial comprises approximately 2.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 3.48% of First American Financial worth $194,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.32 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.35%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

