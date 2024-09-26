Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,618,490 shares during the period. Leslie’s comprises approximately 1.7% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 19.81% of Leslie’s worth $153,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,320,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 500,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 146,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 93.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $519.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.