Ariel Investments LLC Has $166.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,898 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $166,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,620,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,157,000 after purchasing an additional 899,332 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after buying an additional 853,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after buying an additional 828,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

