Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 486,624 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,624 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $147,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average is $116.14.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.