Ariel Investments LLC Has $90.45 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100,143 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $90,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,616,000 after buying an additional 924,881 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,771,000 after purchasing an additional 395,197 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,750.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 260,993 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock opened at $218.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.17 and a 200-day moving average of $211.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

