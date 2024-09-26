Ariel Investments LLC Has $84.07 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $84,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $256.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

