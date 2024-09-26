Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 33,031 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $182,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $206.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day moving average of $191.83. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $213.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 210.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.73. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total value of $131,649.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,185.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

