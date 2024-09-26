Ariel Investments LLC Has $130.11 Million Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442,124 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 2.86% of Brink’s worth $130,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,018,000 after purchasing an additional 795,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $21,375,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $11,501,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 375.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

