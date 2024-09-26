The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.34

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 10499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNTG. Stephens raised their price target on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $168.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,465,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 679.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,578,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

