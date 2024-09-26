Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.35

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 40734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

