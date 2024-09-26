Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.96

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 43421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4,512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

