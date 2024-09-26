Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.67

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 45653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,245. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,366 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.