First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.15

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 13158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $808.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
