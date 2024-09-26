First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.15

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 13158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $808.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

