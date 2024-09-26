Heron Therapeutics’ (HRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 100,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 256.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,697 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1,460.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 568,238 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 186,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
