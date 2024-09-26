Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.93

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 73766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Latham Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.38 million, a PE ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,021.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $441,364 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

