National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.11

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 130171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National CineMedia

National CineMedia Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $675.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 78.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 37.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National CineMedia by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 444,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.