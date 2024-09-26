Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progress Software by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 225,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

