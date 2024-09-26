Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $595.50

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 595.50 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 496.30 ($6.65), with a volume of 2249688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.70).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.70) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.24) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 516.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 493.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,075.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Developments

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.47), for a total value of £569.94 ($763.18). Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

