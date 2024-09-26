Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.00

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 238444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

