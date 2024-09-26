Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Trading Down 3.3%

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.59. Approximately 88,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 366,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.90 million. Analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 1.0993852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

