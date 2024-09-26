Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $156.05

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $156.05 and last traded at $156.05, with a volume of 245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 12,641 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $1,700,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $160,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,969.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,434 shares of company stock worth $4,775,590. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

