Savaria (TSE:SIS) Trading Down 4.1%

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$20.63 and last traded at C$20.81. Approximately 82,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 69,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 1.1890411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Corporate insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

