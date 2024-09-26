Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Trading Down 5.6%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 398,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,687,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.23) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.40. The firm has a market cap of £65.02 million, a PE ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

