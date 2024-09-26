NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.52.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NIKE by 625.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 66,299 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 46,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 27.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

