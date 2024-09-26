Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Hits New 1-Year High at $367.00

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 367 ($4.91), with a volume of 30013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.48).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.82) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.56) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.65).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TM17

Team17 Group Stock Performance

About Team17 Group

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8,706.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.