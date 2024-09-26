Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 213,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,915,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Angus Energy Trading Up 21.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £12.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51.

Angus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.