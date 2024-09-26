Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Down 10%

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 326,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,550,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70.

About Empyrean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.